“You Are Godsent To The World” – BBNaija’s Gifty Prays For Donald Trump To Remain On Seat Forever

Actress and former big brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers has revealed that she is a staunch supporter of America’s president Trump.

The reality star took to her Instagram page to pour encomium on Donald Trump and also prayed for him.

According to her, she doesn’t know what the world would have been without him.

she went further to pray for him to last as president forever;

“I am a huge fan of this amazing man.

There are a billion reasons why everyone should love this man.

I don’t know what this world would have been without you🤔.

@cnn or the world might not display the good you do or have done for people, but I know God ”gat” you, sir.

You are a Godsent to the world and I pray for you to remain on seat forever🙏.

YOU’VE EARNED MY VOTE, sir💪.

We love you @realdonaldtrump •” she wrote.