“Why Is It So Hard For Us To Be A Great Nation?” – Actress, Omotola Jalade

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has shared what she noticed after she drove past a convoy of about 5 cars in Lagos.

Omotola Jalade questions governance

According to the UNWFP ambassador, it costs so much to maintain the vehicles constantly, but Nurses, Lastma and more have been protesting unpaid salaries.

She went further to question why Nigeria cannot be a great nation where everyone will want to live and prosper.

Read as she tweeted below…

“Yesterday,a convoy of about 5 cars/

motorcades drove past me. Do U know how much it costs to fuel,maintain these constantly?Today lastma,Nurses etc are protesting being owed salaries.Why these mindless waste?where’s the conscience?Ain’t You tired of the insults on black people?

I mean … why is it so hard for us to be a Great a nation everyone will want to Live in, prosper in and Relocate to? Why?”