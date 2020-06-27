Why I Rejected Mouth-Watering Offer To Do P*rn – Nigerian Actress, Amara Maduka Reveals

Nollywood actress, Amara Maduka, who recently bagged a modeling endorsement deal with BBW Erotic Modeling Agency, is popular on social media for posing nude.

Shedding more light on her newfound love and reasons behind it, she says, “I didn’t choose the naked life; the naked life chose me. I embraced my body and the part of me that lots of people are afraid to confront within themselves. I love eroticism. I take erotic pictures for no reason. The agency got drawn to my content after seeing my page on Instagram and contacted me. They don’t have any model in Africa and they decided I would make a great representative for their brand over here.

“Despite how much I love eroticism, I won’t do porn. I’ve been contacted twice for that with a mouth-watering offer. I love erotic, not sex. I’m a tease. I enjoy teasing men but when they bring out the real deal, I’ll will run away.’’

Despite her love for nudity, would Amara still want to feature in movies? Her response: “The most important thing for me would be embracing my love for adult content. Starting off my career with comedy and transitioning into a nudist took me a lot and I’m just happy to dance to the rhythm of my soul. I love making comedy movies and I still get offers for roles.

“When the producers and I talk, they will say, ‘are you still the funny Amara I worked with the last time, because I don’t recognise who I’m seeing these days anymore?’ And I find that so hilarious. I believe a person can be everything they want to be. I don’t have to limit myself to a certain persona, because people are already accustomed to that. We are divine. We are multi-dimensional beings. We can do everything and anything. Well, I can. I don’t know about others.”