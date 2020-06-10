Why Hushpuppi And His Friend Woodbery Were Arrested In Dubai

As we reported earlier, flamboyant Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi and his friend, Woodbery were arrested by the Federal Bureau of Intelligence and the International Police, last night in Dubai.

According to reports, they were picked up on account of money laundering after some cases of fraud was linked to them.

They allegedly were part of a Nigerian crime ring that siphoned millions of dollars from US unemployment programs amid COVID-19 shutdowns.

They took advantage of states that were already struggling to process a flood of jobless claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related government shutdowns.

HushPuppi, Woodberry and others arrested are reportedly on their way to America. Their properties have also been sealed with warrants.

It would be recalled that in 2020, a similar raid by the FBI was made on Hushpuppi’s former friend, Dubai-based Nigerian billionaire Mompha who was also arrested for money laundering.