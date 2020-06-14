What God Will Do To All R*pists Around Nigeria – Pastor Adeboye Blows Hot

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, says he and his prayer warriors will not rest in prayers until the perpetrators of r*pe are accorded stiffer penalty. He said God will fish them all out.

Adeboye said during a live programme on DOVE TV, monitored in Ibadan on Sunday, that the issue of rape had become rampant in the society.

He described r*pe as bad and unbiblical that it could leave a permanent scare on the victim for the rest of her life.

According to him, there is no pain that can be compared to the pain on the parents whose daughter had been raped.

“Myself and prayer warriors will not rest in prayers until the perpetrators of this evil are brought to justice, not only in Nigeria but all over the world.

“Everyone who has ever committed rape, particularly in Nigeria and the world, the all-knowing God will fish them.

“As much as I hate death sentence, I think every form of punishment that will be given to a rapist cannot be considered too severe.

“Anyone, who ever thinks of raping someone again, the almighty God will stop them even before they do so and if they insist God will take them away.

“I am calling on every Christian all over the world to please join me in this prayer,” he said.

Adeboye also urged the faithful never to embrace the spirit of ‘good enough’ because it could be an enemy of greatness.

“Your journey to the top begins when you start sensing that what you call ‘good’ is not enough; the greatest enemy is when you think that you are already great while you are still incomplete.

“Your journey to the top begins when you become aware that God reserves the best till the last; the journey to the top begins from your knees and acknowledging Christ as your lord and saviour,” he said.

He, therefore, urged those who had not surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ to do so in order to each the desired place of destiny God had designed for them.