”Wearing Face Mask In Church Does Not Affect Your Connection To God” Pastor Laurie Idahosa Tells Christians Opposed To The New COVID19 Guidelines

Clergywoman, Pastor Laurie Idahosa, has reacted to some Christians’ disapproval of the new guidelines issued by the government for religious activities in different states.

As part of measures to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus, several state governments have come up with new guidelines for religious organizations to follow before they can be allowed to conduct services. Among the guidelines is that all members of a church or mosque must wash their hands before coming into a religious center, they must wear face masks during service and observe social distancing.

Some Christians have opposed the new guidelines. They argue that the new guidelines ”ridicules” their faith in God. According to them, they are not meant to come before God in fear of any disease as he is the healer.

In a post shared on her IG page this morning, Idahosa said wearing a face mask does not in any way affect a Christians relationship with God while in church. According to her, God’s presence cannot be limited by social distancing or by obeying the rules and regulations set by the government.

Read Her Post Below;

”Wearing your face mask in church does not affect your connection to God in any way. His presence cannot be limited by social distancing and by honoring the governmental health and safety measures.

If you say that God is not honored and Christians are not sincere with their faith because they obey the law and seek to protect themselves and others, than your Gospel is not the Gospel of the Kingdom, the Power of God.

God is not limited by a mask. We are still experiencing miracles, signs and wonders. We are still seeing people give their lives to Christ, we are still equipping the saints to do the work of the ministry…. and yes, we are doing it in a way that respects the health and safety of our community of faith.

We welcome you back to church. From our experiences, the level of deep conviction and unshakable faith has risen during this pandemic. Come home to church and experience the presence of God together with the brethren. We miss you.

#GodIsNotLimitedByAMask #mask #facemask #church

Helpful Hint: Be sure to practice good dental hygiene. When you wear your mask properly, you are forced to smell your own breath. Taking breath mints along is not a bad idea.”

