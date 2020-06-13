“We Will Find You And Waste You” – BBNaija’s Thelma Reveals The Scary Message A Girl Sent To Her

Popular reality star, Thelma has taken to Instagram to expose a young lady who sent her a DM, threatening to waste her.

The lady identified as Nwoko Chioma Barbara sent a threat message to Thelma, daring her to step out of her house in Lekki if she thinks she has the boldness.

The lady also threatened her life, stating that she is currently investigating her matter and she will make sure she finds Thelma and wastes her.

“See if them born you well, come that outside for Lekki, I’m investigating your matter. We will find you and waste you”, the lady wrote.

Reacting to this, Thelma posted receipts of the threat via Instagram.

See the message below;