“We Sin Differently” – Bobrisky Says As He Blasts Celebrities Mocking Hushpuppi

Controversial Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has slammed Nigerian celebrities mocking Hushpuppi over his arrest.

In an Instagram post which he has now deleted, Bobrisky insisted that “we all sin differently” and thus, shouldn’t judge anyone.

According to him, his annoyance is hinged on the fact that same celebrities who praised the alleged fraudster are now the ones attacking him.

While defending Hushpuppi and also berating Nigerians especially celebrities who have mocked Hushpuppi over his recent arrest, Bobrisky noted the following;

“I’m tired of reading people comments on blog over Hushpuppi arrest. So is now you all fools know he was a scammer. What happen to all d praises you all showed him before his arrest ? Dis life never fall because many of us are two face. Where are all d people praising him on his comment section before his arrest ? Where are all d stupid celebrities hyping him, you all unfollow him right ? You all disappeared because you feel he will never come out of dis right? Watch d space. We sin differently never judge anyone always remember that. Dis message is just to correct some people faking love towards him.”