Watch Simi And Adekunle Gold’s Epic Reply After Falz Asked When Last They Had S*x

Popular rapper and entertainer, Falz, recently threw a question at Nigerian singers, Simi and Adekunle Gold.

In a live video with the duo on Instagram, the rapper was really curious to know when last they had sexual intercourse.

“When last did you indulge in intercourse, when last did you fornicate?”, Falz asked.

Reacting to the question, Simi whispered something to her husband’s ears, and the next thing he said was “we don’t believe in it”.

The reply almost made Falz choke with laughter. The beautiful couple went on to advise Falz to get a wife and stop being curious to know when married couples are having sex.

Watch the video below;