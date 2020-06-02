#VTvLive: Conversations With idia And Noble Igwe

Over the past few days, we have heard news about the sad things that have happened back home and abroad leading to mass protests online and offline.

Tonight, we are joining in the conversations via #VTvLive #conversationswithidia. Join us as we discuss with @noble_igwe and @humbleprinceolu for views from the home and abroad scene respectively.

Join in to listen on ways you can help and play your own role.