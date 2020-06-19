Viral Video: DJ FX Ft. Biggsplash – Talk

Once in a while, you’ll discover artists that know how to refresh a genre in a cool way.

Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ FX, a.k.a ‘DjFx Naija’ of Silverbird’s Rhythm 93.7fm Benin is here with a viral video for his single titled “TALK” to complement the wave which is a follow up to his song he earlier released in 2020 to wet the appetite of his fans in anticipation to his upcoming project,

The collaborative effort between DJ FX and ‘BIGGSPLASH’ is always a Club Banger however The perfection and fusion of sound is beyond our ability to articulate in a way that does “TALK” Justice.

”TALK” is here to take over the dance floors across the world.

The rhythm of the track and the viral video will make you sing along on your first hearing and want to keep it on replay.

Directed by JAMZURBAN SESSIONS.

Watch and Enjoy!