Young soul drops his new single titled E GO Be as he was motivated to speak up on the recent happenings worldwide especially our beloved motherland Nigeria.

In This Track, He Expanciate On Key Issues Like Police Brutality And Abuse Of Office, Good Leaders Fighting Against Bad Leadership And How Bad Governmental Officials Are Ruining Our Blessed Country.

DOWNLOAD: Young Soul - E Go Be (2.0 MiB, 31 hits)

Download and Watch Below!



DOWNLOAD VIDEO