VIDEO: Uche Chris – Miracle Baba

God’s anointed music minister Uche Chris Releases yet another extraordinary Thanksgiving song titled MIRACLE BABA.

Minister Uche Chris hails from Imo State, the eastern part of Nigeria. He started his music career as a backup singer @ the age of 16, and later grew into a great pianist and anointed praise and worship leader.

Uche Chris has done some supernatural songs such as ‘Omewoya Ozo’, ‘the name’ Jesus forever, and more. Which have been huge blessings to lives throughout the globe?

MIRACLE BABA is born from a deep sense of gratitude to the highest God for his love and showers of blessings upon his people.

