Timaya serves the visual for new single, “Born To Win”

Nigerian heavyweight singer and songwriter, Timaya has released the official music video of his latest record titled, “Born To Win.”

“Born T0 Win” is Timaya‘s first official single for 2020, it is housed under his forthcoming and sixth studio album tagged, “Gratitude.”

The video was shot and directed by the creative Unlimited L.A.

