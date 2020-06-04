Video Of John Boyega Breaking Down In Tears As He Urges Black Men To Take Care Of Black Women

John Boyega broke down in tears as he begged Black men to protect Black women during the Black Lives Matter protest today in London.

The Star Wars actor was unable to speak for a long because he was overcome with emotion.

When he finally spoke, he said: “This message is specifically for Black men. Black men, we need to take care of our Black women. We need to take care of them.

“They’re our hearts, they’re our future. We cannot demonize our own. We are the pillars of the family.

“Black men, it starts with you.”

The Black Lives Matter protest in London is in solidarity with the Black community in the United States who are protesting the death of George Floyd due to police brutality.

Watch The Video Below;