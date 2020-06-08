VIDEO: Ckay – Alien (Short Film)

Ckay unveils the visuals for the stellar single single titled “Alien.

The Alien visuals features short snippets of 2 tracks off his critically acclaimed EP titled Ckay the First and a full visuals for the 3rd with all of them interconnecting to tell a short story. The tracks from the EP are Oliver Khan, dtf and his fan favorite Love Nwantintin which has earned him rave reviews locally and internationally.

Alien, The short film was sublimely executed featuring a wholesome and yet exquisite experience made possible by CKay himself and South African film maker Makere Thekiso.