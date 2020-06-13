Vector dishes out new EP, ‘The African Mind’

After the successful release of his joint project “Crossroads” with Masterkraft, Nigerian rapper, Vector is here with “The African Mind” EP, a collection of poems that touches on everything African.

He analyses what the average African faces regardless of age, gender, and status. Vector speaks from a place of critical thinking, stating the obvious and constantly reiterating what the people complain and fight for every day.

In the first track “Rape,” expresses his concern as to how society expects people who have been abused maltreated and violated to keep quiet, ”LIKE THE VICTIMS OF RAPE SHOULD ONLY SIT STILL” this also further emphasises not only his mind but about rape, he talks about the African people and their deafening silence about the ills of the society.

Vector paints an image of a tired human, someone who has seen it all and constantly seeks change.

Listen below.