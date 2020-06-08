Uti Nwachukwu Reacts After Lady Who Accused Him Of Rape Deleted Her Twitter Account

A Twitter user with the handle @KambiliKorie who accused Uti Nwachukwu of rape, has deleted her Twitter account. This comes afte Uti Nwachukwu petitioned the police and demanded an investigation into the rape allegation.

Recall that Kambili Korie on Twitter penned a lengthy narration that detailed her experience with Uti Nwachukwu. Korie in her post claimed that the incident happened way back in 2017.

However, a recent checks show that Kambili Korie has deleted her Twitter account.





Reacting to this new development, Uti says he will still be going forward with the police investigating the rape allegation.

”I didn’t want to be speaking this unfortunate allegations gain; but it’s also important that I update you all on recent developments.

My accuser- who’s account was created only recently to accuse me of this horrendous crime, has been deleted before investigators could identify her.

This is unfortunate because it doesn’t fully exonerate me from the accusation the way the courts would have done; I REALLY needed the opportunity to prove my innocence and this culprit face the full penalties.

However, I am still going to continue to work and cooperate with the police to get to the bottom of this.

Victims of sexual abuse need to be heard and believed, and it’s why I will continue to pursue this to prevent anyone else from making it even harder from victims to speak out.

Thank you all for your messages and show of support; it’s been a difficult period, but I appreciate how so many of you who know me, have stood by me.” he wrote on his IG page