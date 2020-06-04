‘Uti Nwachukwu Is Bisexual’ – Lady Says After Accusing Him Of Raping Her

Big Brother Africa season 5 winner and show host, Uti Nwachukwu, has been dragged online by a woman who accused him of raping her.

She also revealed that he’s bisexual.

The woman identified as Kambili Korie called him out and accused him of raping her in 2017 when they were casual friends.

“I said to myself, “NOW IS THE TIME”

I have lived in torment and self blame these past three years. It was five minutes for UTI NWACHUKWU but until justice is served,it’ll be a lifetime for me.I’ll be giving full details in this thread.

He made advances at me. Told me I was the prettiest girl he knew and that he was obsessed with me. I told him we could talk this out. He fled up. In his words “I always get what I want”. And that was when he forced himself on me.” she wrote.

Read the full story below: