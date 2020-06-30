Ubi Franklin’s 4th Babymama, Sandra Iheuwa Flaunts Her Curvy Shape In New Photos

Ubi Franklin 4th US-based baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa has taken to her social media page to flaunt her curvy shape on the gram.

Recall that Sandra Iheuwa was some time ago involved in a bitter exchange with Ubi over his refusal to take responsibility of his child.

They later settled the issue. Sandra Iheuwa is Ubi Franklin’s fourth baby mama after Lilian Esoro, Zee and Nicola from South Africa. Sandra is largely based in the USA where she met Ubi Franklin while he was on tour with Iyanya back in the days.

