Ubi Franklin Calls On Nigerian Wives To Handover TV Remotes To Husbands As Premier League Returns

Popular Nigeria music executive, Ubi Franklin has called on Nigerian wives to officially handover TV remotes to their husbands as the English Premier League resumes matches yesterday.

After months of suspension due to Covid-19 outbreak, the English Premier League has returned yesterday, June 17.

Sequel to this, the entertainment executive took to his official Instagram page to make the call.

He shared a photo collage with the inscription, “Official Remote Handing over ceremony from wives to husbands as EPL football resumes yesterday. No more Telemundo”

“The Time has come. Thank you for understanding 😂😂😂” he caption the grid which he posted.

Refer to his Instagram post below;



