TY Bello Reveals Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo’s Last Wish Before Her Sad Death

Nigerian celebrity photographer, TY Bello has shared a screenshot of the last whatsapp message with late Ibidun Ighodalo, revealing her last wish.

Ex Beauty Queen, Ibidun Ighodalo was a lovely woman with a good heart who wanted to help many people have their own kids via IVF.

According to the message she sent TY Bello, she had planned to celebrate her 40th birthday next month by helping 40 couples have their babies.

“Sweetie it’s my 40th next month and I want to help 40 couples to have their babies. That’s all I want, no party, no surprise, I just want to make 40 homes happy” she wrote.

Sharing the post, Bello wrote: “23:39 .. that’s all I want ..I just want to make 40 homes happy. This was @ibidunni_ighodalo‘s last message to me. This is who she was .. this was what she had on her mind. She never forgot others going through the pain of waiting. even at the very end.”

See TY Bello’s post below: