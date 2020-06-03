‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Boyce and Nigerian girlfriend died of cocaine overdose



There are reports that Hollywood actor, Gregory Boyce, and his Nigerian girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju died from cocaine overdose.

According to PageSix, the couple died from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

This latest report is coming days after the actor and his girlfriend were found dead in their apartment.

According to EOnline, Gregory and Natalie were found dead in their Las Vegas condo.

Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them,” EOnline reports.

Boyce was 30 and his girlfriend, Adepoju was 27.