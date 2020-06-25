Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Accused Of Engaging In Money Ritual

Popular fashion stylist and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah’s place Empire, has broken her silence after being tagged a ritualist.

Recall that a popular anonymous blog on Instagram accused her of engaging in money ritual.

The single mother of two took to her official Instagram page to share a video mocking her accusers and setting the record straight on how hard work and dedication has brought her thus far.

She wrote:

“Can you people let me do my 50 thousand businesses in peace and stop tagging me on what doesn’t concern me or change my life , believe what ever you want to believe , I sha know that my hustle is not for children and if you can work like me plus be supper smart , you will get there , never doubt yourself, if you put in work you will get the result , buy my book #BEUNSTOPPABLE @thebusinessmogulsguide And read more on how to juggle many businesses and family , atimes it’s too good to be true for someone to be kind to others and give them a life worth living , nowadays if you help it’s for something self ,But never stop helping , God will keep opening doors no man can shut for you , what they don’t know is it’s all a lot of struggles day in day out wrapped up in strength to keep inspiring you.

Never stop working I’m not in your set of motivational speakers ,or I’m I in the group of people social media made , pls stop tagging me in rubbish stories , except you don’t know who my parents are , mobowonle ni, I’m from royalty my Grandma was a king and a business mogul ,commissioner and ministers where my grand dads and you don’t want to even know who mom was , they were part of Nigeria’s Success story , if you don’t know me or how hard I work day in day out without sleep , Pls just keep mute… no need to be jealous of what you say you don’t want to be , just leave me in peace to do my work or jazz .

I adopted this kid with love , hate all you can it won’t change his destiny.

Go and work hard so you won’t have to wake up early to sleep on blogs to be commenting on another humans downfall ,forgetting the bloggers are also doing their own job if you can’t work go and do your own jazz abi dem hold you not to do your own jazz let’s all pray that God will not let us see Any reason why they won’t talk about us Again