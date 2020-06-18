Tonto Dikeh Reveals She Hated Her Late Mum For Years And Forgave Her When She Turned 28 (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed she hated her late mum for years and forgave her when she turned 28.

Tonto Dikeh made this shocking revelation in a recent episode of “Grub and Rub with king Tonto” on YouTube.

The thespian who lost her mum while she was very tender said her hatred for her late mum started after she died.

According to her, she hated her late mother so much for dying and leaving her at a very tender age to suffer.

She talked about how she is often scared of dying and leaving her own son behind just like her mother did.

Tonto said that she got professional help when she turned 28, and was able to let go of everything.

See video below: