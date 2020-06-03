Tonto Dikeh Fumes Over Bobrisky’s N1.5M Photo Shoot

It seems Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky’s relationship is about to hit the rocks as Tonto posted a post to beat up Bobrisky.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page and talked about Bobrisky trying to use almost N1.5 million to do photoshoot.

In her words, she wrote;

“IF YOU DON’T WANT TO FIGHT ME ON TOP YOUR OWN MONEY, BOB LOOK FOR SOME ELSE OR DON’T EVEN TELL ME THIS KIND TALK AGAIN. WHEN THE OUTFIT ISN’T WASHING AWAY YOUR SINS OR THE PICTURE FOLLOWING YOU TO HEAVEN.. I’M WAITING HOW MUCH IS MAKE UP HAIR PHOTOGRAPHY AND VIDEOGRAPHY???”

Bobrisky however took to his own page to reply her. He wrote;

“NA FOR WHERE I SEE DIS MY BESTIE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. @TONTOLET AM DEFINITELY RETURNING U TO PORT HARCOURT. ANYTHING I WANT TO DO TONTO MUST PRICE IT WELL FOR ME. MY BESTIE THAT TURN MOTHER ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

