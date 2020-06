Nollywood actres, Tonto Dikeh has thanked God after turning 35 today, June 9th.

The controversial thespian shared stunning new photos of herself adorned in Purple on Instagram to mark her special day.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME..I’M GRATEFUL 💜💜

#35 NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD

Please Join me in Thanking God for his Goodness and Mercies..”

Tonto instructed her fans to use whatever they want to give her, to celebrate with the less privileged on her behalf and send her pictures.

