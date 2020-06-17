Toke Makinwa Displeased With Execujets For Calling Naira Marley, Crew Useless People

OAP Toke Makinwa has reacted to the apology tendered by Executive Jets Services Limited which described rapper Naira Marley and a former BBNaija reality TV star Kim Oprah as “a bunch of useless people.”

360nobs reported that ExecuJet flew celebrities from Lagos to Abuja for a show despite an interstate travel ban by the Federal Government.

The company has now been suspended indefinitely as revealed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, during a press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.