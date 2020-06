Timaya Releases New Single, ‘Born To Win’

You already know it’s a banger anytime Timaya comes through. Nigerian music veteran, Timaya has released his highly anticipated single entitled, “Born To Win.”

“Born T0 Win” is Timaya‘s first official single for 2020, it comes after the release of his previous record tagged, “Win” featuring the bop daddy himself, Falz.

Listen below!

