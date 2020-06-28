Three New Coronavirus Symptoms Revealed Including Diarrhoea And Runny Nose

Nausea, diarrhoea and a runny nose have been added to the growing list of coronavirus symptoms.

The symptoms are likely to appear two to 14 days after being exposed to the bug and range from mild to very severe.

America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added the three new symptoms to the already wide range on their website.

It comes as almost 10million people have been infected by the bug worldwide with nearly 500,000 deaths.

It appears the official change to the list of symptoms were secretly added to the CDC website on May 13, according to OurCommunityNow.

The CDC reports that anyone with the following symptoms may have COVID-19:

* Fever or chills

* A cough

* Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

* Fatigue

* Muscle or body aches

* Headache

* New loss of taste or smell

* Sore throat

* Congestion or runny nose

* Nausea or vomiting

* Diarrhoea

“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” the website states.

The US federal department also warned: “Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.”

Five emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are also listed on the website and anyone showing the symptoms are urged to seek immediate medical care.

The warning signs to be aware of include: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, and bluish lips or face.

Back in April, six new symptoms were added to the CDC’s list of possible signs of COVID-19.

Until then, a dry cough and fever were the only officially recognised symptoms of the virus.

Source: The Sun UK