Thomas Lane, one of the ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death, has been released after posting $750k bond

Thomas Lane, one of the four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, has been released from jail after posting bond.

Lane, 37, who had been held on $750,000 conditional bail, was freed from the Hennepin County jail at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.

His family members had set up a fundraising page for the ex-cop earlier this week, asking the public for donations for his ‘defense fund’ they set at $1 million.

Lane’s lawyer, Earl Gray, also confirmed he was released on Wednesday afternoon after posting bail.

‘Now we can watch what happens next from outside,’ Gray told the Tribune. ‘We will bring a motion to dismiss and hopefully it will be granted.’

Thomas Lane is one of three officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Floyd.

He will be monitored during his release and must not take part in any law enforcement activities.

The fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, who was caught on camera pinning Floyd down with his knee while he cried out, “I can’t breathe,” is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with his bail set at $1.25 million.

The two others, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, who face the same charges as Lane, are still being detained on $750,000 cash bonds.