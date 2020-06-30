“This Queen Gets Better Everyday” – Tacha Gushes Over Herself In New Adorable Photo

Popular Big Brother Naija former housemate, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has gushed over herself in new adorable photo.

The reality star shared the new photo of herself via her official Twitter page yesterday, June 29.

Sharing the new and adorable photo of herself in orange top, blue trousers and pepper red hills, she gushed over over herself revealing that she gets better every day.

It should be recalled that the Port Harcourt born screen diva recently launched her clothing line, NLNT.

Refer to her Twitter post below;