DOWNLOAD: The Viewing Center Podcast – Problems at Arsenal, De Gea on Decline, Liverpool’s poor Form, La Liga Title Race, Juventus slump, #BlackLivesMatter and Father’s Day Saga

Tega Odumu is Joined by Edmund Oris and a new guest on the show Joshua to discuss the Arsenal’s disappointing loss to Brighton, we look back on the first weekend of the Premier League’s restart.

We also delve into the battle for The La Liga title this season, #BlackLivesMatter and the Father’s day saga on twitter

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4lmIRLuJqwWYFafXgSTct3