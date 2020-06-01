DOWNLOAD: The Viewing Center Podcast – Cynthia Morgan is Back, Coronavirus is killing Jobs, Police Brutality, Racism, Addiction, Gifts in Relationships, Answering Feedback questions

Tega Odumu is Joined by Edmund Oris, Dr Williams and a new guest on the show Wuese to discuss the effect of Coronavirus on our jobs, Face mask, police brutality, racism and Cynthia Morgan as she tres to kickstart her music career again

We also delve into Addiction thanks to Wuese who joins us from The Opioid Community, We discuss gifts in Relationship and we’re joined by Dr Areh Joseph to answer feedback questions from our listeners

THE Viewing Center Podcast

Email Us on viewcenterpod@gmail.com

**Please take the time to rate us on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. it means a lot to the show and makes it easier for other listeners to find us. Thank You**

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ugbomehwilliams To learn more about appreciating your Hair, Subscribe to Harvey Chuks Youtube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxC5SSeBDza4xW2xPFf5K3A