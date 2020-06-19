The Power Of One Synopsis | An impressive line up of all time, featuring an influential mix of Baby Boomers, Generation X, and Millennials

The Power Of One Synopsis

Will you or yours BE ONE in a Million?

“ONE Day. ONE Thousand Youth. ONE Thousand Naira ONLY.”

Join us Saturday, June 20, 2020.

A powerful conference of great minds to showcase The Power Of One. An impressive line up of all time, featuring an influential mix of Baby Boomers, Generation X, and Millennials.

“To teach the concept of ‘The Power of One’, I needed something tangible my Young Adult (15-30) audience would be able to relate to; and dare to emulate, replicate, and triplicate even: One product / One unit of Currency / Infinity Returns. It is my fervent belief that: “I’mPossible, and So Are You.” My publication ‘The Daring Power Of One’ speaks to this.”

-Aminah

Grab your ecopy of The Daring Power of One NOW for N1,000 ONLY; and join us at the BONUS eWorkshop on Saturday June 20, 2020.

Details at: www.GingerPowerofOne.com

Aminah ‘Ginger’ Gbajabiamila

Author. Transformer. Curator.

