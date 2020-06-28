The Insecure season finale is lowkey real …!

What a ride!

The season four finale of Insecure left us with perhaps the most melancholic moment on the show yet.

With all four seasons now available to binge-watch on Showmax, Insecure has never shied away from giving us the good with the bad, and this sentiment was perfectly capped up with Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Issa’s (Issa Rae) bittersweet meeting drawing the curtain on this season.

After years of Issa’s “messy behaviour”, to quote Molly, we finally got to see Miss Dee become her own woman this season making giant strides both professionally and in her personal life. With Molly, we also saw her embrace new frontiers while also finally dealing with past demons. However as the ladies revel in their respective wins, we see them drift further apart. But with stormy days ahead we see the ladies gravitate towards each other again, which begs the question: are Issa and Molly only good for each other in bad times?

In the spirit of keeping things real, we also see the show tackle postpartum depression. In the latest episode of Insecure: Wine Down With Issa Rae, Issa discusses the importance of tackling such a sensitive, real-life issue.

“We wanted to depict this because it’s commonplace and we wanted to showcase this struggle.”

Rae also points out that what happened to Tiffany (Amanda Seales) is a metaphor for her actual friends missing out on each other’s lives and not noticing that their friend is falling apart. Speaking of missing out on each other’s lives, the strongest ones aren’t always the happiest Seales also shared that despite the fact that her character is the strong one who always seems to have it all together, she has slowly been losing a grip of herself all season which is something that happens very often in real life.

Finally, there’s Issa and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) who have come a long way since their breakup in season one and are now faced with some very real-life issues. How will things pan out for them in the future?

Indeed the folks at Insecure have had quite the ride this season and with each of the characters at major crossroads in their lives, things are about to get even more real next season, which has already been renewed by HBO.

Insecure seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Showmax.