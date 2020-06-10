“The BBNaija Reunion Show Has Become Toxic” – Khafi Laments On How Ella Was Treated

Former London police and big brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem has expressed her disappointment on how Ella was treated last night during the reunion show.

During the show, Venita went hard on the singer, accusing her of ‘ghosting’ on her fellow ex-housemates who had contributed financially towards her mum’s surgery.

Other housemates like Mercy, Diane, Kim and Jackey were all of the opinions that Ella exhibited an ungrateful attitude after she received the funds, with Venita going all out to insinuate that she could be lying about her mother’s sickness.

Mercy also asked if she does drugs while Venita called her bipolar.

These discussions didn’t go down well with Khafi who is currently in London due to the Coronavirus, and she has taken to Twitter to react, calling the show toxic. Read her tweets below…





