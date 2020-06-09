Tears Of Joy As Nigerian Lady Welcomes Baby Girl After 22 Years Of Marriage (Photo)

A Nigerian couple have been left ecstatic after welcoming a baby girl after 22 years of marriage.

A cousin of the mother identified as Amarachi took to her social media page to share lovely photos of the baby girl as she announced the good news.

Amarachi, while sharing the photos, stated that “God has wiped away her tears”.

Her tweet reads:

“My people help me to thank Jehovah overdo, who has done something marvelous in the life of my cousin sister after 22 solid years. God wiped away her tears with this bundle of joy a bouncing baby girl”

