TB Joshua Celebrates His 57th Birthday, Reveals “How God Wants Us To Mark It” (Video)

TB Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), says God has instructed him on how to mark his 57th birthday, which is on Friday.

The 56-year-old clergyman, while speaking to his viewers on Thursday, said his birthday should be used to aid the “many TB Joshua’s” that are sick, needy, or in need of a companion.

According to him, June 12 should also be accorded to embarking on causes that would help the many ailing ones in local communities, hungry people, widows, and orphans around the country.

“Birthdays are a time to reflect on the memories of yesterday, the joys of today and the dreams of tomorrow,” Joshua said in a video uploaded via his Twitter page.

“I want to thank you for your prayers and your love. Many waters cannot quench love. Love that has feet to move to the needy, to move to the sick ones, to move to the hungry ones.

“Love that has hands to help others without expectation. Love that has eyes to see misery and want. Love that has ears to hear the sighs and sorrows of men. The only way to have a friend is to be one.

“Many T.B. Joshuas are orphans. Let’s father them. Many T.B. Joshuas are homeless. Let’s shelter them. Many T.B. Joshuas are sick. Let’s care for them. Many T.B. Joshuas are lonely.

“Let us be their companion. My friends, let the feelings of others matter to us. ‘Will these children not go to school? How can these people be lonely and homeless?’

“There are many sick ones, hungry people, widows, and orphans in our communities. Let us care for them. Lord, as we celebrate according to your instruction, give us the vision to have for our life.”

On Friday June 12th 2020, Prophet TB Joshua will turn 57 years old! Here is an important message on how God wants us to mark this occasion: https://t.co/k7Jso3dfDw — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) June 11, 2020