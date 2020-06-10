Taken releases his debut studio project ‘LAZY’ Mixtape – A new wave of exceptional African talents is on the rise, Nigerian singer Iluromi Maxwell, known as TAKEN is pushing boundaries with his self styled afro world fusion.

His track ‘GOODIE’ received lots of positive reviews from music critics globally and he has so far gone on to announce the release of his debut studio project the ‘LAZY’ Mixtape via his Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/p/CAuOAeZhJcV/

The 8-tracks mixtape features songs such as ‘Kenny’s view’, ‘One time’, ‘Long Island’, ‘Indica’, ‘Oh Baby’, ‘Gucci Gangster’, ‘YEEE’ , and ‘Bad’.

The project is coming a few weeks after the singer dropped ‘Goodie’ which was released earlier in the year.

Download ‘YEEE’ and ‘GOODIE’ off the ‘LAZY’ mixtape.

Stream the full mixtape.

DOWNLOAD FULL MIXTAPE HERE

