“Take It Easy With Your Arrogance, You Never Reach Odogwu, Na Davido Be Odogwu” – Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Burna Boy

Former member of the defunct music group, Remedies, Eedris Abdulkareem, has called out Burna Boy, saying he is arrogant and is not the Odogwu.

The hip hop singer also poured encomium on Davido, and took back the insults he previously gave Davido, two years ago. He advised Burna Boy to relax and take it easy as Davido and Wizkid are bigger than him.

In an interview with Objectv, he said;

“Davido, I’m your number one fan. From tomorrow, I go wear ‘Davido 01’. You be the Odogwu”

Burna Boy, you never reach Odogwu. Na Davido be Odogwu, I no know you”

Giant at of Africa? You never reach Giant of Kogi, take it easy” Davido has been able to add value to lives in this generation. I respect Davido, no be say I dey toast am. Davido has love, leave him alone”

If I have to call anybody Odogwu for this new generation, na Davido. God bless you,”

Burna Boy, you are very talented but you no be giant of Africa. You no be Odogwu. Take it easy with your arrogance“.

