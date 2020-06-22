Tacha Lies About Her Age In New Interview (Video)

Controversial ex-big brother Naija housemate, Natach Akide, popularly known as Tacha, recently sat down with Nigerian journalist, Chude Jideonwo for a post reunion interview.

The Rivers born entrepreneur was captured ‘lying’ about her age during the interview. Chude asked; “You are 23 this year or 24?”

Tacha replied; “23”.

Recall that last year, Tacha publicly celebrated her 24th birthday on the 23rd of December 2019, so saying she will be 23 this year instead of 25 was shocking to a lot of people.

Watch the video below……

#Tacha's age appears to be fluctuating. Recall, she publicly celebrated 24th birthday on 23rd of December 2019, but during her interview with Chude yesterday she claimed 23 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/OPMvc7XuqE — Ellezsandas Blog (@ellezsandas) June 21, 2020