‘Tacha Is My Kind Of Woman’ – Nigerian-Malaysian Actor, Abbey Abimbola, Confesses

Nigerian Born Malaysian-based actor, director and stuntman, Abbey Abimbola, popularly known as Crackydon has professed his love for Natacha Akide, aka Tacha.

Crackydon, who is a household name in the Nigerian and Malaysian movie industries, says Tacha’s curves melts his heart.

The actor who revealed his fantasies in an interview with DAILY POST on Saturday, also said he would love to have dinner with Tonto Dikeh.

The thespian has featured in Nollywood movies such as “Heart Mending” and has also appeared in other movies in Malaysia such as: Nann Kabali Alla, Air mata surga amongst others.

“My goal has always been to explore various industries and show them the real African content in me. So far, the progress and work output is up there for everyone to see.”

Although Crackydon is married to a Malaysian woman and has a 4-year-old son, he insisted that he would love to date the Rivers-born 24-year-old ex-BBN star, Tacha.

In his words, “I must give credit to my woman, she has been a strong support system in my Journey here in Malaysia.

“However, in my fantasy world, I fancy getting married to a strong woman like Tacha. I simply like her boldness. I followed her up on the reality program and I must commend her courage. She’s absolutely beautiful and I love her curves too. Giggles! ”

Quizzed on the actress he would love to have dinner with he said; “Tonto Dikeh is special and another bold Boss-lady I love.

“She’s not scared to air her opinion and act in a way that suits her. I love her so much and wouldn’t mind having dinner with her someday.

“Am certainly not a one minute man and have got the body she would love too,” the outspoken and confident actor said.

Source: DailyPost