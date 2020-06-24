“Stop Telling Your Congregation Their Amen Isn’t Loud Enough” – Reno Omokri Tells Pastors

Amazon Best Selling author, Reno Omokri has advised Pastors to stop telling their congregation that their Amen isn’t loud enough for God.

The former presidential aide and lawyer made this known in a recent tweet he shared today June 24.

Writing on the micro blogging platform Twitter, he said God does not consider the volume of one’s prayer but their faith.

He also said that those who say the loudest Amen don’t get the fastest answer.

He then advised Pastors to raise the faith of their congregation and not their voice.

In his words, he tweeted;

“Dear Pastor, those who say the loudest Amen don’t get the fastest answer. God does not look at volume of prayer. He looks at volume of faith. Stop telling your congregation their Amen isn’t loud enough for God. Raise their faith, not their voice!”