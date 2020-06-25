Stop Sending Me Love Proposals Or I Will Tell Your Wives – Princess Shyngle Tells Married Men

Popular Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has warned married men sending her love proposals to quit or she will expose them.

In a post she made on Instagram, the screen diva claimed that several married men have been disturbing her with love proposals and she is tired of that.

Sharing the post, she wrote:

“If you’re a married man and you mistakenly slide into my dm asking me out or even complimenting me I’m going to screenshot it and send it to your wife. I’m not joking, I’m about to dm a few wives with a screenshot of their husband on my dm 🙄🙄🤪 . CEO @snatchedbyprincess”