“Stop Collecting Money From Boys,” Man Confront Ladies Protesting Against Rape In Lagos (Video)

A man confronted a group of girls protesting against rape in Ipaja area of Lagos state, asking them to stop collecting money too from boys.

The man hinted that most girls are at fault when they become victims of rape because they keep on collecting money from boys.

He said;

“You girls you have a role to play in that rubbish.. You will be collecting money from boys and you will want to zip up.. how can you? Go and search your conscience, it is very very bad. Before you talk to any girl now, they’ll be saying how much will you give me.. Even me, at my age, I have girlfriends of your age always saying, “Daddy how much will you give me?” Stop collecting money from boys, when you collect money from boys, when you collect money from boys, anytime they have to get it, they will deal with you. ”

Pipeoluwa who shared the video on her social media page wrote;

“Earlier today, a couple of my guys and I Took out to the streets in a bid to sensitize the public about Rape and other forms of sexual offenses and I must confess that a lot of work needs to be done as regards this War Against Rape. A Thread!”

“In all honesty, I was and still am greatly horrified by the responses we had from people all over. A lot of Horrendous comments were passed whilst the protest was on and I could deduce that a lot of work needs to be done and it begins with you and I.”

“The War against Rape and all other forms of sexual offenses has begun and everybody has to be a part of it, it concerns everyone because this barbaric acts needs to Stop Outrightly.”

“Whilst the peaceful protest was ongoing, a man probably in his mid 50s walked up to us and started spewing a lot of Gibberish from his Mouth.”

Watch Video Below;