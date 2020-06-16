Skales Talks About Childhood Trauma & Upcoming EP in New Interview

A little over two years ago, Skales sat with Victor Okpala for an episode of his “Vibes with Victor” vlog to talk about his career and tenure in the music industry. What was meant to present a rounded view of Skales’ artistry and efforts ended with the Afro-dance star walking out half-way into the interview after a conflagration of opinion.

Now, as Skales prepares to share his confessional Healing Process EP; a reset of sorts on the pop-centric content that he has mastered, the singer and Victor Okpala reconnected to have that conversation on the years before, childhood trauma, stardom and all that has come after.

See for yourself below.

PRE-ORDER HEALING PROCESS EP