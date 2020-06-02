Singer, Rema Reveals How To Make A Nigerian Police Officer Angry

Mavin Records signee and fast rising Nigerian recording artiste, Rema has revealed the easiest way to make a typical Nigerian police officer angry.

The singer who was recently praised by Davido made this known in a recent tweet he shared on his official Twitter page yesterday, June 1.

According to him, it takes just four simple words to annoy a typical Nigerian police officer, and they are; “I know my right”.

“4 words to make a Nigerian police man angry, ‘I know my right” he tweeted.

For the tweet to have generated over 6,000 retweets and a massive engagement points to the fact that this might just be a popular opinion.

This is coming after a Nigerian girl, Tina was shot dead by a trigger happy Nigerian police man.

Refer to his tweet below;