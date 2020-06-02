Singer, Korede Bello Suggests Rapists Be Castrated To Curb Rape

Nigerian recording and performing artiste, Korede Bello has suggested that rapists be castrated as a way of curbing rape in Nigeria and beyond.

His suggestion is coming days after a Nigerian lady, Uwaila Omozuwa got raped and murdered while studying in her local RCCG church.

The sad incident which occurred last week in Benin City, Edo State has attracted nationwide criticisms.

While Uwaila‘s murder had many wondering what level of heartlessness would make some persons rape a young girl to death right inside the Church, others have questioned the potency of God’s power and existence after some angry Nigerians took to twitter to trend the hash tag “#DraggingGod“.

It is sequel to this sad event that singer, Korede Bello has suggested that rapists be castrated to help curb rape in the country and beyond.

