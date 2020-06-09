Shameless Man – Fans Blast Anita Joseph’s Husband Over Sex Post

MC Fish, husband of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has been lambasted by irate fans after he made a post celebrating his 3rd year of being with the actress.

According to him, it has been three years of f*cking her.

In the post, he thanked Anita for choosing him as he showered her with words of praise. However, some fans frowned at his choice of words, calling him shameless.

Some of the fans believe Fish as a married man should use respectful words for his wife, instead of telling the world about three years of having sex with her.

MC Fish wrote on his Instagram page:

”I looked at my calendar and it read 8th of June 2020 , it only reminded me that I met this wonderful, funny and amazing woman @anitajoseph8 3 years ago.

A lot of people think I met u a year ago and we just met blah blah blah ….. but it actually been three years….. 3 years of loving u

3 years of F***KING you

3 years of adoring you

3 years of supporting you

3 years of being YOUR KING

3 years of FILLING YOUR TANK . .

@anitajoseph8 I love you and I cherish you..

We don’t even need to talk to much on how we are chopping life …………….

Jeun lo iyawo mi ” he wrote

His post however was greeted with backlash and admiration at the same time.

While some fans loved it, others called him names.

My favourite couple ❤️❤️❤️I love the way you love each other😍” a fan wrote

“Awww God will continue to bless your home. You are lucky you married a beautiful and hardworking lady with a heart of gold. I pray that this happiness will last forever Amen” another user wrote on Instagram.